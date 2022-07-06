Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding: Lock Upp Runner Up Shines Bright In Pink Outfit As She Flaunts Her Mehendi

Popular celebrity couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot. The duo will get married on July 9 in Agra and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Wednesday, the Mehendi ceremony was held in presence of their close family members.

In the pictures that have now been shared on social media, bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi can be seen posing in a pink outfit as she flaunts her heena-laden hands. The actress kept her make-up minimal and look sans accessorised.

Earlier, Payal Rohatgi revealed with News18 Showsha why her wedding ceremony will be taking place in Agra and said, “We had met on the Delhi-Agra highway and my car had broken down and I needed help. Sangram’s car was passing by and apparently, the drivers knew each other. Somehow he came and helped us out.”

Further sharing details about the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, Payal Rohatgi said, “Haldi, mehendi, chooda is going to happen in Agra only. Then the pheras, the wedding is happening on 9th in Agra. It is a very very private family get-together with just his family and my family. After the rituals, we plan to go to a temple and maybe go to Mathura to take blessings. We are just trying to make sure that we are with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions,” she said.

Payal and Sangram will also be hosting a reception party in Delhi on July 14 where all their friends will be invited. “At the reception in Delhi, everyone who is known to us and wishes us well will be invited. From political leaders to his friends in Delhi, we plan to have a reception in Mumbai too. We are figuring out the dates and the venue. In Delhi, all friends known to Sangram – and he knows a lot of people – everybody will be invited,” the Lock Upp runner-up told us.

