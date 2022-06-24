Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Speaks of The Love Two Share; Pics

Lock Upp runner-up Payal Rohatgi and her wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot. Their wedding ceremony will take place on July 9 in Agra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Payal and Sangram dressed in their bride and groom outfits respectively. Ahead of this, the couple recently had their pre-wedding photoshoot and the pictures of the same have now been released.

The pre-wedding photoshoot of Payal and Sangram speaks of the love the two share. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen lying on the grass as they look into the camera. In another click, Sangram seems to be whispering something in Payal’s ear as she flaunts her million-dollar smile. While Sangram is dressed in a black tuxedo, Payal looks prettiest in her traditional outfit.

In some other pictures, Payal and Sangram can be seen twinning in blue as they stand in front of a fountain to get the best of all pictures clicked. Needless to say, the two look prettiest in these snaps.

Just a few days back, Sangram revealed that their wedding ceremonies will take place in Agra. Interestingly, the couple met for the first time on an Agra Highway when the wrestler gave a lift to the actress in his car. Payal and Sangram will also be holding receptions in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Haryana after the wedding. “We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet ceremonies willl take place over 3 days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra ij the presence of our family members. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us,” he had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.