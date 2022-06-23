Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh's Wedding Invite Video is Here; Seen Yet?

Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi will exchange vows on July 9, 2022. And while the lovely pair was to get married in either Gujarat, Rajasthan, or Haryana, now Sangram Singh has revealed that they will get married at the JP Palace in Agra.

In the meantime, Payal Rohatgi uploaded her wedding invitation on Instagram, which quickly became popular on social media. People are actively responding to the video and wishing the couple on getting married. They both made a really beautiful wedding invitation, and Lord Rama can be seen in it.

Sangram Singh recently said, “It is said that fate plays a role. On the Agra Mathura Road, Payal and I first met. At the Jaypee Palace in Agra, we will be wed in July. For three days, rituals including mehndi, Haldi, and sangeet will be performed.

“Agra is home to numerous large, historic cultural temples. We shall exchange vows in the temple in front of family members. The love sign is famous in Agra. After that, we’ll host parties in Delhi and Mumbai, and we’ll deliver laddus and other treats to the residents of Haryana. The Sanatan traditions will be followed for our nuptials.”

Payal Rohatgi also stated that Agra is renowned for the Taj Mahal, but there are numerous Hindu temples in Agra of which we are not aware. “I’m getting married in a Hindu temple because Agra residents are familiar with them. I wish to get married using Hindu traditions,” she said.

“At the Jaypee Palace, where we are staying, all of the Mehendi, Haldi, and sangeet ceremonies will take place. Only close friends and family members will attend this very exclusive event. We are getting married in Agra, which is well-known for its Mughal architecture because I want people to also recognise Agra for the grandeur of its Hindu temples,” she concluded.

