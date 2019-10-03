Payal Rohatgi Slammed for Calling Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Jobless

Actress Payal Rohatgi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has called the participants on the current season of the show jobless.

Apart from passing demeaning remarks on actors Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, Payal also called herself jobless.

"Ram Ram ji. Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all are jobless at present... So they decided to do Bigg Boss 13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also jobless when I went to Bigg Boss," Payal tweeted on Wednesday.

Ram Ram ji Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 pic.twitter.com/zrGnUx86We — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) October 1, 2019

Payal's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users.

One user slammed Payal, saying "she is brainless".

Another user commented: "Not you were jobless, you also jobless now too."

"You were jobless that so came to Bigg Boss, and that doesn't mean every other person coming is jobless too. How dumb of you," tweeted a user.

Payal particpated in the second season of Bigg Boss. During her stay in the house, she was mostly in news for her romantic involvement with her fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan.

