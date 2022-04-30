Payal Rohatgi Suffers Emotional Breakdown in Lock Upp, Reveals She Can’t Conceive

Payal Rohatgi recently had an emotional breakdown in the latest episode of Lock Upp. Payal revealed how she had been trying to get pregnant for the last 5 years but had failed. Payal was emotional over the fact that Sangram loves kids and she has not been able to conceive. Payal also said how a troll had hurled abuses at her for not being able to conceive.

In the latest episode, Payal was sitting in the yard area cutting onions. She got emotional in front of Azma Fallah, another contestant in Lock Upp. Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde also came rushing to calm her down. Payal revealed that she has been trying to get married to Sangram Singh for 12 years. Payal revealed that their marriage has not taken place because she can’t conceive a child.

Payal cried as she said that Sangram had been advised numerous times by her for marrying a woman who can conceive. Payal also advised that every girl should freeze their eggs. According to Payal, many women delay freezing their eggs and it becomes too late afterwards.

After failing to conceive for such a long time, Payal has eventually decided to go for surrogacy or adoption. To complete one of these options successfully, Payal has been asked by doctors to get marriage papers. Due to this, Payal has decided to take a plunge forward from their relationship with Sangram (Payal and Sangram have been dating for 12 years) and get married.

Azma, Anjali and Saisha consoled Payal and advised her to adopt either of the two options.

Besides Azma, Anjali and Saisha, Sangram has also decided to stand like a rock behind Payal in this difficult time. Sangram said that he didn’t care about the fact that Payal can’t conceive. According to Sangram, what matters the most between them is love. Sangram said that despite these hurdles, he and Payal would remain together forever.

