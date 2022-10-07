Payal Rohatgi Supports Bigg Boss 16's Sajid Khan; Tells Mandana Karimi 'Don't Do Drama of Quitting Bollywood'

Filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has drawn flak on social media. Sajid Khan did not get much work after he was accused of sexual harassment by several actresses and a journalist during the #MeToo movement in 2018. He was also banned by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association for a year in 2018. The filmmaker is back in the spotlight due to his presence in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Now, Lock Upp contestant Mandana Karimi, who had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, announced that she is quitting Bollywood because of Sajid's participation in Bigg Boss 16.

However, actress, former Bigg Boss contestant and Mandana Karimi’s Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi has supported Sajid Khan and slammed her for quitting Bollywood. Payal said that the filmmaker has the right to repent and earn money.

Supporting Sajid Khan, Payal shared a note on her Instagram Stories, “Sajid Khan has done wrong with 6 women as they narrated publicly. He has been reprimanded by all and publicly humiliated for his actions. Now the 6 women can take him to court.” The note further read, “But let me put it on record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent. Let him fight for his right. You oppose him but don't do the drama of quitting Bollywood.”

Payal also dismissed Mandana's claim that she still owes money from her previous reality show makers. Payal revealed that she herself faced no such problems while working on the same show. Payal stated that Mandana left the show, so there must be a provision for payment release when inmates leave the show. The actress revealed that she received her entire payment within 10 days of the show's conclusion.

Indian television's much-acclaimed reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1. The show's contestants include Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Manya Singh, among others. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend episodes begin at 9.30 pm. The reality TV show is also available on Voot Select.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here