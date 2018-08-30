Payal Rohatgi Takes Jab at Swara Bhasker's Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding; Read Her Killer Reply

#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one ☝️ but u can’t hurt religious faith like this🙏 pic.twitter.com/eqBwM7F15G — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 27, 2018

Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in hot water once again. On Tuesday, the actress hit the headlines for her "insensitive" statement against Kerala floods. In her tweet, she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state."#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one but u can't hurt religious faith like this," she tweeted.As soon as her post was made public, social media users started calling out Payal for making such "nonsense" remark.While one user slammed her, saying there are more decent ways to stay in news, another took a dig at her film career, commenting, she is a "flop actress and trying to gain publicity for her next flop movie."While replying to the particular troll, Payal took a jibe at Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding."Let me be #flop so what. I cant have my views. oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. NO maybe be a part of #castingcouch or better change my parents." (sic)In no time, Swara gave it back to Payal by tweeting, "Hi Payal! I hope you are well too :) :) :) Stay happy sister!"