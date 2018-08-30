English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Payal Rohatgi Takes Jab at Swara Bhasker's Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding; Read Her Killer Reply
On Tuesday, Payal Rohatgi hit the headlines for her "insensitive" statement against Kerala floods.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Swara Bhasker, Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in hot water once again. On Tuesday, the actress hit the headlines for her "insensitive" statement against Kerala floods. In her tweet, she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state.
“#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one but u can’t hurt religious faith like this,” she tweeted.
As soon as her post was made public, social media users started calling out Payal for making such "nonsense" remark.
While one user slammed her, saying there are more decent ways to stay in news, another took a dig at her film career, commenting, she is a "flop actress and trying to gain publicity for her next flop movie."
While replying to the particular troll, Payal took a jibe at Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding.
"Let me be #flop so what. I cant have my views. oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. NO maybe be a part of #castingcouch or better change my parents." (sic)
In no time, Swara gave it back to Payal by tweeting, "Hi Payal! I hope you are well too :) :) :) Stay happy sister!"
#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one ☝️ but u can’t hurt religious faith like this🙏 pic.twitter.com/eqBwM7F15G— PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 27, 2018
"Let me be #flop so what. I cant have my views. oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. NO maybe be a part of #castingcouch or better change my parents." (sic)
Let me be #flop so what. I cant have my views oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. NO maybe be a part of #castingcouch or better change my parents— PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 28, 2018
Hi Payal! I hope you are well too :) :) :) Stay happy sister! ❣️ https://t.co/b5qui9Bx9G— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 29, 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
