Payal Rohatgi's Twitter Account Suspended, Urges Followers to Help Restore Profile

Actress Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account has been suspended for violating rules. The former Bigg Boss contestant was quite active on social media and did not shy away from speaking out on controversial topics.

The actress took to Instagram to urge followers to help her restore her Twitter profile. In one post she shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter saying her account has been suspended. She also uploaded a video with the title, "Why my Twitter Account is SUSPENDED ?????"

In the video Payal says that no reason has been given for the suspension and she has received no official communication on email id.



In the video she further claims that she never uses abusive language on Twitter and shares facts with the people. "However, my attempt to do so has been projected in bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter. I appeal to people to please urge Twitter I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to anyone," she added.





The actress was booked by the Bundi police in Rajasthan under the IT Act on October 10 last year for posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family. Rajasthan Police had arrested her from Ahmedabad, said Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta.

Payal has posted posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21 on her social media handles - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read: Bail Denied, Actress Payal Rohatgi to be Behind Bars Till December 24 Over Video on Nehru-Gandhis