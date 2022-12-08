PC Sreeram Teams Up With Vetrimaaran For This Zee5 Original Web Series

The National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran is all set to don the writer’s hat for a Zee5 original web series next. The news has been confirmed by veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram, who recently announced teaming up with the renowned filmmaker for the upcoming show on Twitter. On Tuesday, December 6, Sreeram revealed that the Zee5 series will not only be written by Vetrimaaran but he will also serve as its showrunner. He further shared that details about the cast and crew of the project will soon be rolled out by the makers

“My next project will be with Director #VetriMaaran. It will be for a web serial written and show run by him for #Zee5. Major cast & other details will be announced soon,” read PC Sreeram’s tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

The web series marks Vetrimaaran’s first-ever collaboration with PC Sreeram. It was previously announced that Zee5 joined forces with the Kollywood filmmaker for another web series, titled Nilamellam Ratham. Vetrimaran was reportedly going to serve as its producer and showrunner. And, actor Ameer was roped in to play the lead role while Ramesh Balakrishnan of Adhu fame was onboarded to helm the web series. However, the current status of Nilamellam Ratham remains unknown.

In other news, Vetrimaaran has two Tamil films in the pipeline as a director. He is currently busy with the highly anticipated crime thriller Viduthalai, which stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. After completing Viduthalai, he will kick off the production work of the long-delayed action drama film Vaadivaasal, headlined by Suriya.

According to reports, Vetrimaaran has also signed a film with Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay. Shedding some light on both projects, a source close to the acclaimed director recently told India Today, “He has spoken to them a long time back. Things have to fall in place for the movies to happen.”

