Peaky Blinders Creator Teases Movie will Happen After Sixth and Final Season of Series

Popular BBC series Peaky Blinders will be made into a movie after the sixth and final season, creator Steven Knight has teased. The series may be coming to an end after six seasons, but fans will get one final send-off in the form of a movie.

Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders has resumed filming on its sixth season, with Knight confirming it will be the last season on TV. However, fans don't need to be completely disappointed, as the creator has now revealed that the story of Tommy, Arthur and co will come to a close in a Peaky Blinders movie – like he had always planned.

He told Deadline, "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Knight had previously expressed interest in wrapping the drama's TV run with a seventh season, but the pandemic threw a wrench into the works. Season 6 began filming on Monday, delayed a little less than a year by the pandemic. Details are still under wraps, although Knight has previously said that he was planting seeds in Season 5 to be picked up later on, one of which was "that fascism is afoot."