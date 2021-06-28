Pearl V Puri Breaks Silence on Rape Case, Says 'I Trust in the Law'

TV actor Pearl V Puri took to Instagram for the first time after his arrest in the alleged rape case. He was arrested on June 4 and granted bail on June 15 after spending 11 days in judicial custody.

Pearl wrote, “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few momths back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancen and then this ghastly aacusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. Al of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb…but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the law, judiciarry of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming (sic)."

His friends and co-stars from the TV industry took to the comments section of the post and extended support to the actor.

Pearl was arrested on June 4 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl.

