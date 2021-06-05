Pearl V Puri Gets Bail in Alleged Rape Case; Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti Come Out in Support

Television actor Pearl V Puri, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a minor, has been granted bail. He ​was arrested from Mumbai’s Vasai area after a minor victim along with her mother complained at the police station, following which a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.

Confirming the news of his bail, the Naagin actor’s friend co-star, Karishma Tanna took to Instagram and wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail"

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have come out in support of the actor, claiming that the allegations are false and baseless. Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a long note on Instagram where she expressed her disappointment at the events that have transpired. “Will I support a child molester… or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?"

Claiming that she has had a conversation with the victim’s mother, Ekta continued, “After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels!"

She also called out the behaviour of using an important movement like the Metoo to satisfy one’s personal vendetta. “Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent… and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children because there are predators on the set. I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly point to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important and much-needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail!" Ekta concluded.

Actress Krystle D’souza shared a picture with Puri and wrote, “I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our TV industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out."

Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Jyoti, too came out in the actor’s support and said that truth will prevail.

Pearl V Puri is yet to comment on these allegations.

