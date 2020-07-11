Pearl V Puri Gets Birthday Surprise from Naagin 3 Co-Star and Bestie Karishma Tanna

TV actor Pearl V Puri spent his birthday (July 10) this year in his hometown Agra with his family. He especially drove 24 hours to reach Agra and be with his family this year on his birthday. The Naagin 3 star visited an NGO in Agra to begin his birthday celebrations.

His best friend and Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna made his birthday memorable by planning a surprise for him, reported Times of India.

"My friend Karishma gave me an amazing surprise. I will share the video soon on my Instagram. She planned the surprise without letting me know about it. She spoke to my family members and got videos from them wishing me a happy birthday. I was totally unaware about it. She recorded videos and got from everyone by staying in touch with my sister. She even approached my friends and I saw the video last night and I was very happy," shared the actor.

He shared the video on Instagram:

He revealed his most favourite birthday gift so far was a bike from his parents. "My parents had gifted me a bicycle which I really wanted as a kid. I remember once I fell down while riding the cycle and got hurt, my parents gave away the cycle to a person who would work for us at that time. I was disheartened because I loved the cycle very much," he recalled.

He received several heartwarming birthday wishes from his friends from the TV industry. Karishma wrote, "Happy birthday Pearl. Don't know how to start, what to write.A All I can say in few words is, you are truly a beautiful soul inside out.

Sharing a picture with Pearl, actor Arjun Bijlani wished him "happiness". "Wishing you happiness and prosperity. Hasta reh (Keep smiling)," Arjun said.

Hina Khan too penned a birthday wish for Pearl. "This is the only picture I have of you. But that doesn't matter. We shall click many soon. Happy birthday Pearl. Lots of love and hugs," Hina wrote.

Reportedly, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

