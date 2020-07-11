Pearl V Puri Gets Birthday Surprise from Naagin 3 Co-Star and Bestie Karishma Tanna

TV actor Pearl V Puri spent his birthday (July 10) this year in his hometown Agra with his family. He especially drove 24 hours to reach Agra and be with his family this year on his birthday. The Naagin 3 star visited an NGO in Agra to begin his birthday celebrations.
His best friend and Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna made his birthday memorable by planning a surprise for him, reported Times of India.
"My friend Karishma gave me an amazing surprise. I will share the video soon on my Instagram. She planned the surprise without letting me know about it. She spoke to my family members and got videos from them wishing me a happy birthday. I was totally unaware about it. She recorded videos and got from everyone by staying in touch with my sister. She even approached my friends and I saw the video last night and I was very happy," shared the actor.
He shared the video on Instagram:
this birthday is one of the mostttt special bday of my entire life as after 10 years Iam celebrating my birthday with my family and for making this even more special all the credit goes to @karishmaktanna who is so close to me that I can’t even express in words and she always makes an effort to make my special day extremely special and Iam more then thankful to you kokdi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ And of course my extended family main jo bhi aaj hoon aap sab ki wajah se hoon main main aap sabhi ka tahe dil se shukriya ada karna chahta hoon ❤️❤️❤️ I love you all itna ki main bayaan nai kar sakta @pummypuri mumma ki godi me sir rakh k sounga aaj isse achha bday nai ho sakta @iamreetvohra meri didi meri doosri maa hai jo Meri life line hai jo na hoti to kuch bhi possible na ho pata jo na hoti to main na hota mere papa jinke sikhaye ek ek shabd ko main har roz yaad krk aage badhta hoon tabhi aaj main jo bhi ho bus hoon . And very very very special my bhaiya bhabhi addy and Aarush ye mere blood relations nai hain lekin kabhi inhone aisa feel nai hone diya mere acche bure har waqt me mera saath diya I want to thank @srivastavaamaresh @devinaasrivadtava @srivastava_tona @aditisrivastava964 and Aarush I love you all to the moon and back and again and again thankyou for always being there like my bloodline ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love love love love extremely happyyy feeling ❤️❤️❤️❤️
He revealed his most favourite birthday gift so far was a bike from his parents. "My parents had gifted me a bicycle which I really wanted as a kid. I remember once I fell down while riding the cycle and got hurt, my parents gave away the cycle to a person who would work for us at that time. I was disheartened because I loved the cycle very much," he recalled.
He received several heartwarming birthday wishes from his friends from the TV industry. Karishma wrote, "Happy birthday Pearl. Don't know how to start, what to write.A All I can say in few words is, you are truly a beautiful soul inside out.
Sharing a picture with Pearl, actor Arjun Bijlani wished him "happiness". "Wishing you happiness and prosperity. Hasta reh (Keep smiling)," Arjun said.
Hina Khan too penned a birthday wish for Pearl. "This is the only picture I have of you. But that doesn't matter. We shall click many soon. Happy birthday Pearl. Lots of love and hugs," Hina wrote.
Reportedly, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut.