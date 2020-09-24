Pearl V Puri is Doing 'Brahmarakshas 2' for This Reason

Actor Pearl V Puri will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Brahmarakshas 2. This show will be Pearl's third fantasy show collaboration with Ekta after Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha and Naagin 3.

The actor revealed that he is doing the show because of Ekta and that his other projects have been delayed due to the pandemic. In an interview with Times Of India, Pearl said, “Firstly, I am extremely glad to be a part of the supernatural show once again. I love to go with different characters and explore, and that is one of the reasons the project came to me, and I decided to go for it. The other and one of the major reasons was Ekta Ma'am. Secondly, there are a couple of series and big projects lined but they got pushed because of the lockdown.”

He further added that when he got the opportunity to be a part of Brahamrakshas 2, he immediately said 'yes', as fortunately, there was no clashing of dates, and he really connected with the character too.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar as Raghbir Malhotra, the show went off-air before lockdown. It also featured actress Ishita Dutta as the main lead opposite Pearl.