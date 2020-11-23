Pearl V Puri on Brahmarakshas 2: It is Not a Normal Supernatural Story

Actor Pearl V Puri, who was last seen in TV show Bepanah Pyaar, is now headlining second season of Ekta Kapoor’s Brahmarakshas. The show also stars actress Nikki Sharma.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pearl said, “A lot of things have changed since the first season of Brahmarakshas to this. The turns have changed, people will see a prominent difference in the VFX used, the storyline is unique. It is not a normal supernatural story, it has all the essence of a love story also, sibling bond.”

The actor also compared his Brahmarakshas character with the one he played in Naagin 3. “It is not Mahir. It is the opposite of it. I am trying to make it different from all that I have done before because I want people to give and identify this character as different and not find similarities in it. After Mahir, now I want Angad to have his own identity.”

Brahmarakshas 2 depicts the journey of an ordinary girl, Kalindi, whose destiny gets entwined with evil forces. It will be Pearl's third fantasy show after Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha and Naagin 3. It airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, in Bepanah Pyaar, he was paired opposite actress Ishita Dutta. The show went off-air before lockdown.