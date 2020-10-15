Pearl V Puri's Father Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack, Actor and His Family in Deep Shock

Actor Pearl V Puri's father has passed away after suffering a heart attack, a website has confirmed. This happened three days ago and the actor jetted off to Agra to perform the last rites.

A source privy to the information revealed, "Pearl's father was hale and hearty. However, three days ago, he developed pneumonia as well as suffered a silent heart attack, and succumbed to it. The Puri family is in a state of shock as everything has been sudden. Pearl, who was shooting for his show, 'Brahmarakshas 2', had to rush back to his hometown overnight. He performed the chautha for his father yesterday."

A website further revealed that Pearl spent quality time with his family amid the coronavirus spread at his home in Agra and only returned to Mumbai last month to begin shooting related work. He even celebrated his parents' anniversary on August 8.

Now, after his father's sudden demise, Pearl is completely heart-broken and trying to come to terms with it. It is also said that Pearl's father was opposed to his son joining the entertainment industry and instead wanted him to be part of the family business. After a few years of rift, everything had become normal between the two. Sadly, Pearl's father has now left for the heavenly abode.

Pearl was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar and was now gearing up for his new show, Brahmarakshas season 2.