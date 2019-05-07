English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pedro Pascal Talks About Parallels Between Star Wars and Game of Thrones
Pedro Pascal believes that both HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise share a similarity -- they both have excelled at creating their own cinematic universes.
Pedro Pascal gestures as he walks the red carpet at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Pedro Pascal believes that both HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise share a similarity -- they both have excelled at creating their own cinematic universes.
The 44-year-old actor became a known face in Hollywood after he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of "Game of Thrones" in 2014.
He will be next playing the lead in the "Star Wars" franchise upcoming Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian". The spin-off show, which hails from Jon Favreau, will bow out later this year.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal said the "Star Wars" series have set a benchmark in the industry in creating a cinematic world, which has also taken references from the real world and its issues. This phenomenon has been now topped by "Game of Thrones".
"I see enormous parallels between the world of 'Star Wars' and the world of 'Game of Thrones'. 'Game of Thrones' might not exist if not for Star Wars, in the way that this world-building genre (took) science fiction to a new level in the way that Game of Thrones takes fantasy to a new level," the actor said.
"And the way that it represents such concrete realities that we live in, although the irony being that it's science fiction and fantasy," he added.
Besides "The Mandalorian", Pascal will also been seen in "Wonder Woman 1984", alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
The 44-year-old actor became a known face in Hollywood after he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of "Game of Thrones" in 2014.
He will be next playing the lead in the "Star Wars" franchise upcoming Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian". The spin-off show, which hails from Jon Favreau, will bow out later this year.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal said the "Star Wars" series have set a benchmark in the industry in creating a cinematic world, which has also taken references from the real world and its issues. This phenomenon has been now topped by "Game of Thrones".
"I see enormous parallels between the world of 'Star Wars' and the world of 'Game of Thrones'. 'Game of Thrones' might not exist if not for Star Wars, in the way that this world-building genre (took) science fiction to a new level in the way that Game of Thrones takes fantasy to a new level," the actor said.
"And the way that it represents such concrete realities that we live in, although the irony being that it's science fiction and fantasy," he added.
Besides "The Mandalorian", Pascal will also been seen in "Wonder Woman 1984", alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results