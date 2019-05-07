Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pedro Pascal Talks About Parallels Between Star Wars and Game of Thrones

Pedro Pascal believes that both HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise share a similarity -- they both have excelled at creating their own cinematic universes.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pedro Pascal Talks About Parallels Between Star Wars and Game of Thrones
Pedro Pascal gestures as he walks the red carpet at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Pedro Pascal believes that both HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise share a similarity -- they both have excelled at creating their own cinematic universes.

The 44-year-old actor became a known face in Hollywood after he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of "Game of Thrones" in 2014.

He will be next playing the lead in the "Star Wars" franchise upcoming Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian". The spin-off show, which hails from Jon Favreau, will bow out later this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal said the "Star Wars" series have set a benchmark in the industry in creating a cinematic world, which has also taken references from the real world and its issues. This phenomenon has been now topped by "Game of Thrones".

"I see enormous parallels between the world of 'Star Wars' and the world of 'Game of Thrones'. 'Game of Thrones' might not exist if not for Star Wars, in the way that this world-building genre (took) science fiction to a new level in the way that Game of Thrones takes fantasy to a new level," the actor said.
"And the way that it represents such concrete realities that we live in, although the irony being that it's science fiction and fantasy," he added.

Besides "The Mandalorian", Pascal will also been seen in "Wonder Woman 1984", alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, among others.

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram