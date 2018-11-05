English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peek-A-Boo: Taimur, Yash and Roohi on a Playdate, Karan Johar Shares Pics
Celebrity kids have replaced the cute cat videos and adorable dog memes as internet’s latest favourites, at least in India. Be it Taimur or Roohi or Yash, people just lap up their every photo.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Loading...
Celebrity kids have replaced the cute cat videos and adorable dog memes as internet’s latest favourites, at least in India. Be it Taimur or Roohi or Yash, people just lap up their every photo.
On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a ‘peek a boo’ with his ‘puddings’ Yash and Roohi. In the video, Karan is all playful with his kids as they imitate each other.
Later in the day, Yash and Roohi were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur over a Sunday playdate. In the picture shared by Karan, Yash is seen holding a big heart while Tamiur displays a gleeful smile in a bright red shirt paired with blue denim.
Karan shared another picture where Roohi can be seen sharing a ride with Taimur in a toy car. Karan labelled the picture as 'Dhoom Macha le'.
Take a look:
This is not the first time that the three kids have been seen together. Karan keeps sharing their pics and videos on social media.
He also keeps talking about his kids on his shows. Earlier on his radio show, Calling Karan, he said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'didi' or 'bhaiyya', something which Karan strictly opposes.
He shared how Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiyya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"
Follow @news18movies for more
On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a ‘peek a boo’ with his ‘puddings’ Yash and Roohi. In the video, Karan is all playful with his kids as they imitate each other.
Later in the day, Yash and Roohi were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur over a Sunday playdate. In the picture shared by Karan, Yash is seen holding a big heart while Tamiur displays a gleeful smile in a bright red shirt paired with blue denim.
Karan shared another picture where Roohi can be seen sharing a ride with Taimur in a toy car. Karan labelled the picture as 'Dhoom Macha le'.
Take a look:
This is not the first time that the three kids have been seen together. Karan keeps sharing their pics and videos on social media.
He also keeps talking about his kids on his shows. Earlier on his radio show, Calling Karan, he said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'didi' or 'bhaiyya', something which Karan strictly opposes.
He shared how Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiyya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...