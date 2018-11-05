GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Peek-A-Boo: Taimur, Yash and Roohi on a Playdate, Karan Johar Shares Pics

Celebrity kids have replaced the cute cat videos and adorable dog memes as internet’s latest favourites, at least in India. Be it Taimur or Roohi or Yash, people just lap up their every photo.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a ‘peek a boo’ with his ‘puddings’ Yash and Roohi. In the video, Karan is all playful with his kids as they imitate each other.

Later in the day, Yash and Roohi were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur over a Sunday playdate. In the picture shared by Karan, Yash is seen holding a big heart while Tamiur displays a gleeful smile in a bright red shirt paired with blue denim.

Karan shared another picture where Roohi can be seen sharing a ride with Taimur in a toy car. Karan labelled the picture as 'Dhoom Macha le'.

Take a look:



View this post on Instagram

All heart!!! #taimurandyash❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on





This is not the first time that the three kids have been seen together. Karan keeps sharing their pics and videos on social media.

View this post on Instagram

PLAY DATE!!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



He also keeps talking about his kids on his shows. Earlier on his radio show, Calling Karan, he said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'didi' or 'bhaiyya', something which Karan strictly opposes.

He shared how Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiyya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"

