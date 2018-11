Peek-A-Boo: Taimur, Yash and Roohi on a Playdate, Karan Johar Shares Pics

Celebrity kids have replaced the cute cat videos and adorable dog memes as internet’s latest favourites, at least in India. Be it Taimur or Roohi or Yash, people just lap up their every photo.On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a ‘peek a boo’ with his ‘puddings’ Yash and Roohi. In the video, Karan is all playful with his kids as they imitate each other.Later in the day, Yash and Roohi were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur over a Sunday playdate. In the picture shared by Karan, Yash is seen holding a big heart while Tamiur displays a gleeful smile in a bright red shirt paired with blue denim.Karan shared another picture where Roohi can be seen sharing a ride with Taimur in a toy car. Karan labelled the picture as 'Dhoom Macha le'.Take a look:This is not the first time that the three kids have been seen together. Karan keeps sharing their pics and videos on social media.He also keeps talking about his kids on his shows. Earlier on his radio show, Calling Karan, he said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'didi' or 'bhaiyya', something which Karan strictly opposes.He shared how Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiyya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"Follow @news18movies for more