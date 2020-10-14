Penelope Ann Miller To Play Nancy Reagan In Ronald Reagan Biopic

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Penelope Ann Miller has been roped in to star as Nancy Reagan in “Reagan”, a biopic of former President Ronald Reagan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dennis Quaid features in the title role in the film, which is currently in production in Oklahoma. Known for films like “Carlito’s Way”, “Kindergarten Cop” and Oscar winner “The Artist”, Miller will play the role of Nancy Reagan, an actor and Ronald Reagan’s second wife. Nancy Reagan was the first lady when he was president. One of her political contributions was a major anti-drug campaign in the era.

“Reagan” also stars Jon Voight and Robert Davi. The story is said to look at Reagan’s life through the eyes of a KGB agent (Voight), a fictional character, as he tracks the actor-turned-SAG president-turned-California governor-turned-President from anti-Communist crusader in Hollywood to leader of the free world. Davi is playing Leonid Brezhnev, who ruled the Soviet Union through the 1960s and 1970s.

Sean McNamara will direct the biopic from a script by Howie Klausner and Jonas McCord. The feature is adapting or based on “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God” and “Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life”, both biographies penned by Conservative author Paul Kengor.