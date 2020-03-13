English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas' Official Competition Shoot Postponed Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas' upcoming film Official Competition's schedule has been postponed anidst the coronavirus crisis as Spain is one of the heavily hit countries.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
The Mediapro Studio has decided to halt the shoot of its upcoming Spanish film Official Competition, starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, amid coronavirus crisis.

According to Variety, the production house described the decision as a "security measure and act of responsibility towards shoots' crews".

"It is hoped that production will be renewed as soon as it is possible to guarantee the safety of crew members," the statement added.

Official Competition, directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, also features veteran actor Oscar Martinez.

The comedy went into production in and around Madrid in late January. It was scheduled to shoot until mid-April.

The news comes after Spanish authorities closed the schools earlier this week in Madrid.

As of now, total 2,968 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Spain. Madrid alone clocked up 1,388 infections and 38 deaths by Thursday morning.

Spain has seen the number of infections spiral since the start of the week, becoming one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

