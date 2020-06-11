Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Searches for 'Ruthless Monster' in the Psychological Thriller

The trailer for the much-anticipated Tamil film, Penguin, which makes its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19 was unveiled on Thursday. While Dhanush launched the Tamil version of the trailer, Mohanlal and Nani released the Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions.

"Happy to launch the trailer of #Penguin .This looks very promising, intriguing and scary. First day first show at home fix kitty," Nani tweeted tagging Keerthy in his post.

Penguin is set in the backdrop of a chilly hill station. The trailer sees Keerthy's character leading a happy life, who is about to have her second child. But, she is traumatized by nightmares in which she sees an umbrella man harming her lost son. She sets off on a dangerous journey, along with her trained dog, to unravel the secrets behind the nightmares and to protect her loved ones. With police on the look for a 'ruthless monster', the two-and-a-half minute long trailer also shows a toddler being held captive by a homicidal clown, who seems to have grown a taste for blood and massacre.

With an intriguing plotline, subtle music and peculiar choice of colour scheme for the trailer add more mystery to the psychological thriller.

Going by the trailer, it is quite prominent that Eashvar Karthic, who will will make his directorial dubut with Penguin has Keerthy at the prime focus of the film. Take a look:

Talking about her character, Keerthy said, “Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on,” adding, “As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world.”

Penguin is produced by Stone Bench Films and presented by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda).

