Peninsula Trailer: Zombies Lay Waste to Humans in 'Train to Busan' Sequel

The much anticipated trailer of Peninsula, which is the sequel to highly acclaimed and genre defining South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan (2016), has arrived.

The movie synopsis reads: "Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances."

Set in a world co-inhabited by humans and zombies, Peninsula follows its protagonists as they go on a mission to earn a rich bounty in return. However, things go south and they find themselves surrounded by people who are more dangerous than zombies as they keep slaves and torture humans. It is now up to the heroes to find a way out of this unrelenting and post-apocalyptic world.

Peninsula trailer is jam packed with action sequences, but they seem in high contrast with the original movie Train to Busan. Check out the trailer clip of Peninsula here.

