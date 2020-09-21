Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke Welcome First Child

Los Angeles: “You” star Penn Badgley and singer Domino Kirke have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. Kirke, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the couple welcomed the little one on August 11.

“His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum,” she shared, along with a photo of the placenta which was printed on a piece of paper. Kirke announced their pregnancy in February, revealing that she previously endured “two miscarriages in a row”. The singer also shares 10-year-old son Cassius with ex-partner, musician Morgan O’Kane.

Badgley, 33, and Kirke began dating in 2014, and tied the knot three years later in a small courthouse ceremony.