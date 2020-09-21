MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke Welcome First Child

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke Welcome First Child

"You" star Penn Badgley and singer Domino Kirke have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. Kirke, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the couple welcomed the little one on August 11.

Los Angeles: “You” star Penn Badgley and singer Domino Kirke have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. Kirke, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the couple welcomed the little one on August 11.

“His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum,” she shared, along with a photo of the placenta which was printed on a piece of paper. Kirke announced their pregnancy in February, revealing that she previously endured “two miscarriages in a row”. The singer also shares 10-year-old son Cassius with ex-partner, musician Morgan O’Kane.

Badgley, 33, and Kirke began dating in 2014, and tied the knot three years later in a small courthouse ceremony.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 21, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Next Story
Loading