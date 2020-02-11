Delhi result tally
Penn Badgley, Wife Domino Kirke Expecting Their First Child
Kirke, a musician, is pregnant with her second child, and shared the news in an emotional social media post on Monday.
Penn Badgley
YOU star Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first baby together.
Kirke, a musician, is pregnant with her second child, and shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on Monday during which she also opened up about the pain of suffering multiple miscarriages, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"On the road again. Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience," she captioned a photograph of her baby belly.
Kirke, who is also a doula, reflected on her pregnancy with Cassius, her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, writing: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries."
"Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."
View this post on Instagram
On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
