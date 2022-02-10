Pentagon Member Yeo One Involved in Car Accident Caused by Drunk Driver, Halts Activities Temporarily

South Korean boyband PENTAGON’s member Yeo One was recently involved in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, informed his agency on February 10. The accident reportedly happened on February 9 when he was returning from a solo schedule. He will be taking a break from his ongoing activities to recover from his back injury, added his agency Cube Entertainment.

The statement issued by them read, “Hello. This is Cube Entertainment. We are informing you that PENTAGON member Yeo One will temporarily be halting his activities due to a back injury. On the early morning of February 9, while returning home after wrapping up an individual scheduled activity, he suffered a car accident from the vehicle of a drunk driver. He should have rested at home after visiting the emergency room and receiving medical treatment immediately after the accident, but due to a diagnosis of minor symptoms and Yeo One’s personal strong will, he appeared on the live broadcast of “Idol Live School: Homecoming Day” on the afternoon of February 9 following discussion."

It continued, “After wrapping up the scheduled activity, he expressed back pain while returning to the dorms. He visited the hospital, received the necessary medical measures, and is currently recovering. The artist’s fast recovery and health are our priorities, so inevitably, Yeo One will be halting future album promotions, and he has decided to focus on recovering from his injury."

“Until Yeo One recovers from his injury, PENTAGON will temporarily continue promotions as seven members. Thank you," the statement concluded.

PENTAGON recently released their 12th mini album “IN:VITE U”. The kpop boy band consists of nine members- Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Out of them, Hui is currently an inactive member due to his military service.

We wish Yeo One a speedy recovery.

