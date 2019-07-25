Take the pledge to vote

People are Finally Understanding the Importance of Casting Directors, Says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi feels Indian cinema is going through change because people have finally realised that content is king and are now paying attention to writing.

IANS

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi feels that casting directors are playing a huge part in today's filmmaking process.

"I feel Indian cinema is going through a phase of change because people are realising that content is king. Filmmakers are giving a lot of attention towards writing," said Azmi, talking about growth of Indian cinema in recent times at an event along with husband Javed Akhtar in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Azmi noted that casting directors, in particular, are now playing a huge part in filmmaking process. " I am happy that today even the (art of) acting has changed. It has scaled up because people are understanding the importance of casting directors. Even if an actor has to deliver only two lines in a film, casting directors are making sure that the actors look believable on-screen. Earlier that never used to happen.

"Earlier we had stock actors who were meant to do only certain kind of roles. There were actors who would be typecast in certain roles but now really good actors are being brought in the ecosystem. So, the main actors also get inspiration from them to do their work honestly," she said.

