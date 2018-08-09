English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
People are Judgemental on the Internet: Ishaan Khattar on Mira Rajput Being Trolled
The Dhadak star, Ishaan Khattar, who was recently questioned about Mira Rajput being mercilessly trolled for her first commercial said that there's a lot of frustration and people are overly judgemental on the Internet.
(Photo: File photo of Ishaan Khattar and Mira Rajput Kapoor)
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently made her acting debut with an anti-ageing cream brand that got her negative reviews from online users. "Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? Here’s my #Reborn story... what’s yours?" Mira, who is expecting her second child with the Udta Punjab actor, captioned the video on her Instagram account.
Soon after, social media users started posting hateful, unpleasant and rude comments on Mira's Instagram post.
And now, a couple of days after Mira's video has provided fodder for netizens to discuss her acting abilities and her decision to endorse a anti-ageing brand at the age of 23, brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar has stepped in to express his view on the matter.
The Dhadak star, who was recently questioned about Mira being mercilessly trolled for her first commercial said that there's a lot of frustration and people are over-judgemental on the Internet.
According to a report in India Today, Ishaan was quoted telling the media during a recent interview, "There is a lot of frustration. There are a lot of people who are overly judgemental on the Internet. But having said that everyone has a right to opinion. For me, what's important is to be inspired and keep moving to grow as an artist and as a person. I don't find negativity helpful in that. So I try and keep myself away from it."
Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and the two have a daughter Misha, who is quite an Internet sensation herself.
