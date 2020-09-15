MOVIES

1-MIN READ

People are Misusing Their Freedom of Speech: Maniesh Paul on Allegations Against Film Industry

Actor Maniesh Paul talked about the various allegations levied on Bollywood since the last few months and said that he is said that people are making it look like a bad place.

Actor and TV show host Maniesh Paul recently shared his point of view on the various allegations levied on Bollywood over the last three months. From nepotism to alleged drug consumption, Bollywood has come under fire since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

While some celebrities have levied the allegations, many have been quick to defend their workplace. Talking to Hindustan Times, Maniesh said that it is sad that many people are making allegations without knowing what happens in the industry.

He said, "I feel a lot of people who have nothing to do with the industry are the people who are talking the most about the industry. The people who have not experiences, people who have no idea about what goes around in the industry are the people who are talking about most. So it is sad."

Maniesh, who usually stays clear of controversies said that it is sad how sone people are making things nasty. "We have this freedom of speech but people are misusing that. Everybody is pointing fingers at each other, there are so many allegations and then people are coming to conclusions. I feel so bad that they have made this industry into a bad place which it is not,” he added.

Maniesh was last seen in Hichki, a short film shot entirely during the lockdown. He also produced the film with Raghuvendra Singh. The film is directed by Kulish Kant Thakur and also stars Mukti Mohan and child actor Mohammad Arsalan Ansari.

