People Are Too Quick to Judge, There's a Plan in Place: Alia Bhatt on Pairing Opposite Salman
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Inshallah got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.
That Bhansali, Salman and Alia would be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors.
One user wrote, "Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" While another tweeted, "Will the two romance? Alia is 26, Khan is 53."
Recently, during an interaction with MidDay, when Alia was asked about it, she said, "Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place and a reason behind the (unusual) casting. I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination (working with Khan and Bhansali) is possible. It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."
Inshallah will mark Salman's reunion with Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had last appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007).
Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He recently wrapped the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Alia, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank.
