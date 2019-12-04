Take the pledge to vote

People Blame Karan Johar for Nepotism but He has Given Opportunities to All, Says Kiara Advani

Crediting her recognition to Karan Johar's Lust Stories, Kiara reminded how according to her, he has been a divine for the non 'star-kids' too.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
People Blame Karan Johar for Nepotism but He has Given Opportunities to All, Says Kiara Advani
Moving on from the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is now gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer Good Newwz. Crediting her recognition to Karan Johar's Lust Stories, Kiara reminded how according to her, he has been a divine light for the non 'star-kids,' too.

The actress recently appeared on the cover of Vogue and said in the interview, "To have someone who believes in you and your talent is deeply motivating. I know people blame him for nepotism in the industry, but to those of us on the periphery, he’s given such wonderful opportunities.”

Kiara has collaborated once again with Johar for an upcoming project on Netflix, Guilty, which releases early next year.

Kiara's career graph shot up after she starred in the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), opposite Mahesh Babu. “The film was a dream launch. The kind of acceptance I got there, right from the start, was something I had hoped for from my Bollywood debut,” she said.

Talking about her working in South movies, she said, “It’s like I’ve managed to create a fan base there. At the end of the day, you do it all for the audience. When you’re filming and fans wait all day just for you to look them in the eye and smile, maybe shake your hand, or even just watch you walk over to your vanity van, I feel like I owe them so much more. I hope to do at least one south Indian film a year."

After Good Newwz, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress added she was happy to have a hectic schedule now. “I prayed for this day, you know; the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates,” she laughs.

Good Newwz stars Kiara, Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

