People Blame Karan Johar for Nepotism but He has Given Opportunities to All, Says Kiara Advani
Crediting her recognition to Karan Johar's Lust Stories, Kiara reminded how according to her, he has been a divine for the non 'star-kids' too.
image of kiara advani, courtesy of Instagram
Moving on from the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is now gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer Good Newwz. Crediting her recognition to Karan Johar's Lust Stories, Kiara reminded how according to her, he has been a divine light for the non 'star-kids,' too.
The actress recently appeared on the cover of Vogue and said in the interview, "To have someone who believes in you and your talent is deeply motivating. I know people blame him for nepotism in the industry, but to those of us on the periphery, he’s given such wonderful opportunities.”
Kiara has collaborated once again with Johar for an upcoming project on Netflix, Guilty, which releases early next year.
Kiara's career graph shot up after she starred in the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), opposite Mahesh Babu. “The film was a dream launch. The kind of acceptance I got there, right from the start, was something I had hoped for from my Bollywood debut,” she said.
Talking about her working in South movies, she said, “It’s like I’ve managed to create a fan base there. At the end of the day, you do it all for the audience. When you’re filming and fans wait all day just for you to look them in the eye and smile, maybe shake your hand, or even just watch you walk over to your vanity van, I feel like I owe them so much more. I hope to do at least one south Indian film a year."
After Good Newwz, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.
The actress added she was happy to have a hectic schedule now. “I prayed for this day, you know; the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates,” she laughs.
Good Newwz stars Kiara, Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise