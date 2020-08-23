People from 101 Countries Joined Global Prayer Meet For Sushant Singh Rajput: Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti organised a global prayer meet for the late actor and Ganesh Chaturthi and was overwhelmed by the support she has received by fans worldwide. Shweta also said that people from 101 countries joined the meet.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a screengrab of the ceremony. She wrote, "So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant.#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #cbiforssr #godiswithus (sic)."

Shweta also took to Instagram to post an old picture of the actor with a Ganesha idol.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.