People Gather Outside Sonu Sood's House in Mumbai Seeking Help Amid Covid-19 Crisis

He has played many roles on screen but these days, actor Sonu Sood is playing the role of a saviour for several people facing the brunt of the deadly second wave of coronavirus in the country. One look at his social media handles and you can see how thousands of people are reaching out to him asking for emergency air ambulance services, oxygen cylinders, medicines, ICU beds, ventilators, and even cremation services.

On Wednesday, a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, gave a glimpse of how the 47-year-old actor is spending his time these days. The video shows a gathering of a few people, who are maintaining social distance with face masks outside Sonu’s house in Mumbai. The group of people came to meet Sonu to share their grievances and seek help for their family members who have contracted the coronavirus. Sonu can be heard addressing the group and assuring them that if they have any query or requirement they can contact one of his team members or him.

Most recently, Sonu’s Sood Charity Foundation was contacted by an inspector from Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital that had already lost two patients due to a shortage of oxygen. The actor and his team got to work and arranged for oxygen cylinders as nearly 22 Covid patients were in severe condition. The actor took to his Instagram story and congratulated his team for arranging 16 oxygen cylinders for the hospital.

The actor shared an emotional tweet on Tuesday for all those people who have lost their family members or friends due to oxygen shortage. Sonu wrote that the families of the deceased will never be able to live in peace all their life and will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. But he wants to tell them that they did not fail but we all did collectively.

Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family.I want to tell them..You didn’t fail,We did 🙏— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 4, 2021

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

