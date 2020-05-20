People have had Bruises While Training for Betaal, Says Viineet Kumar

Viineet Kumar will be seen next in Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Betaal’ alongside Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi and Suchitra Pillai directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

In the series, it will be the first time that Viineet will be seen wearing a uniform and portraying a role of Vikram Sirohi, the second-in-command of the Baaz squad of the CIPD. The series appears to be a nail-biting, gripping battle between the CIPD and a battalion of zombie redcoats led by a two-century-old Betaal.

Viineet Kumar as Vikram Sirohi is seen fighting these undead zombies in the trailer. Speaking about the preparations he undertook for the role, Viineet said, “Betaal in many ways was very special… we had to undergo physical training, as one cannot carry this uniform without training and knowing how to give and receive commands. There were different knives and guns training as well. Since this is a horror-thriller, fights begin unexpectedly so one needs to know how to take position, formations etc. Our training used to be at Red Chillies studios in the morning which used to go for a long time. Many times people would have bruises on their elbows and knees after the training.”

Meanwhile, Viineet has been around for over 19 years and has acted in multiple Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. From being a writer to assistant director, he landed his first lead role in Mukkabaaz and was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh. Ahana Kumra's most prominent role was in Lipstick Under My Burkha, while her most recent project was the Voot Select series Marzi. Suchitra Pillai was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Betaal premieres May 24 on Netflix. The series is Executive Produced by Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

