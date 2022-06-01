CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » 'People Here Love Me a Lot,' Said an Overwhelmed KK in Last Interview Before Performing in Kolkata
1-MIN READ

'People Here Love Me a Lot,' Said an Overwhelmed KK in Last Interview Before Performing in Kolkata

Singer KK at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday night, where he performed for the annual social of Gurudas Mahavidyalaya.

Singer KK was back in Kolkata after two years to perform for two nights at the Nazrul Mancha. He passed away after Tuesday night's show.

Entertainment Bureau

Singer KK’s sudden death post a performance in Kolkata on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the music fraternity, as well as legions of fans who revered his voice. The singer had returned for two performances in Kolkata after a few years, and was really excited to go up on stage to entertain his fans in West Bengal. In a short interview with a local TV channel, the 53-year-old singer said that he was overwhelmed by all the love showered on him by fans there.

“It’s been two years since I performed in Kolkata. I have really missed this city, a lot of shows happen here. People here love me a lot, I love them too. It’s actually been a while since I performed at the Nazrul Manch. I am very excited,” KK told the channel Sky 12.

KK reached Kolkata on Sunday for two performances in the city — both at Nazrul Mancha. Monday’s event was organised by Thakurpukur’s Vivekananda College. Tuesday’s show was the annual social of Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Ultadanga.

Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, where KK was performing last night. Photo: Biswajit Saha

The singer was asked about the excited audience chanting his name, and he said, “It’s God’s grace that people love me so much. When I was getting off the car, hundreds of people were standing around. So much of love – I don’t know what to say – it’s overwhelming. I can only thank everyone. Thank you so much for all the love. I will keep trying that I keep singing for you.”

He signed off by singing two lines of his hit song Yaaron, and said, “Just remember this.”

Entertainment Bureau

Tags
first published:June 01, 2022, 11:03 IST