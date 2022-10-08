'People Like My Back, Cause Few Always Talk Behind': Ashu Reddy's Latest Post

Actress Ashu Reddy, a well-known face in the Telugu film industry, made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga, and since then, she has carved a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her acting abilities and fashion statements have received big thumbs up from fashion critics.

Recently, the actress turned heads in an ethnic ensemble by wearing a stunning black chiffon saree with a mirrorwork Sleeveless Blouse. She went with a matte base, pink lips, and smokey eyes for her makeup. She chose a gold neck piece and a little pair of earrings to keep her look simple.

While posting the picture the actress wrote, “People like my back, cause few always talk behind”, which felt like a huge sarcasm. Netizens loved the picture and filled the comment section with love for the actress.

Ashu wanted to win the BB Non-Stop trophy so she could make her mother proud by presenting it to her. But she was eliminated before the show’s finale. The internet sensation-turned-anchor is well-known for her YouTube lip-sync videos. Because of her striking resemblance to the South actress, she is commonly known as Junior Samantha.

Ashu was most recently seen in Bigg Boss Telugu’s recently concluded OTT version, Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Since then, she has been on hiatus, however, she has set substantial travel goals with her Dubai and US tours. She also hosted the non-fiction show Happy Days and co-hosted the television show alongside veteran anchor Ravi. It’s a game show with a young audience.

