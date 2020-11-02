People Like Underdog Stories in Life and Cinema, Says Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Aspirations, big or small, are important, says actor Rajkummar Rao and as someone who has excelled in playing the everyday man in cinema, he is confident that his latest film Chhalaang will resonate with people. The actor, who plays an unmotivated PT teacher finally rising to the challenge in the upcoming movie, believes people like to see characters that they can root for or relate to.

People like underdog stories. People want to root for underdogs in life as well as in films, especially in films. They relate to these characters and feel that in a way he or she is one of us, Rao told .