People Pointing Fingers are Ones Who Have Made These Nepotistic Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she finds the nepotism debate "weird" and that it is the audience who has the power to make or break a star. She said no one can survive for over two decades just because of nepotism. She also mentioned 'outsiders' Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan who have made it big in the industry.

In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kareena said, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."

Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, who entered the film industry when sister Karisma Kapoor was already an established actress in Bollywood.

Talking about her privileged background, the 39-year-old said, "It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. But it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it."

I asked Kareena Kapoor about being labeled the ultimate 'Insider' and the advantage of privilege. This is what she said. Full conversation at: https://t.co/RvIoI2eg5r pic.twitter.com/aw0HXqP2zz — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 3, 2020

Kareena insisted that the fates of both insiders or outsiders depend on the audience, who have the power to make or break anyone. "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird."

"Today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen, whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us," she added.