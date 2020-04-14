People Presented My Comment To Shatruji Wrongly, I Didn't Mean To Target Sonakshi: Mukesh Khanna

Days after Shatrughan Sinha took an indirect jibe at Mukesh Khanna over his Ramayan remark against Sonakshi Sinha, the latter has clarified, saying that his comment was "blown out of proportion."

Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, had taken a dig at Sonkashi, saying that the ongoing re-runs of shows like Ramayan would be good for people like her who have "no knowledge" about Indian mythology. Sonakshi had failed to answer a question on Ramayan, on the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati some time ago.

Coming in defence of his daughter, Sinha recently reacted to Khanna's comment on Sonakshi. "Who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" Sinha asked.

Now, Khanna appears to backtrack on his earlier statement.

"People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her. However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things.

"Recently, I was watching a video in which an IT student didn’t know whose maternal uncle Kans was. Someone even answered ‘Duryodhan’ to that question. I am not claiming that I am the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today’s generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter," he told The Times of India.