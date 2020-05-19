Unable to Reach Home Due to Lockdown, Migrants Flood Sonu Sood's Social Media Asking for Help

Ever since news reports of Sonu Sood arranging transportation for migrant workers to their hometowns became public, the Bollywood actor's social media timeline is being flooded with requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

On Monday, a student from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who is stuck in Maharashtra's Thane, requested Sonu Sood to send him home citing the reason as his mother's illness.

"@SonuSood sir I'm a student & I stuck in thane. Nobody is helping me. My mother is very ill, she is very worried for me. I have to go to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. you're my last hope, please help me sir please..." tweeted the student also sharing his mobile number.

Reacting to his tweet, Sonu Sood replied: "Tell your mom you are seeing her soon."

Another user tweeted saying he along with a group of 20 people need help to go to their hometown in Bihar as they are stuck in Nalasopara in the outskirts of Mumbai. The user also mentioned in his tweet that his mother is crying everyday for him.

"Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon," replied Sonu Sood.

Innumerable such requests are flooding the actor's timeline day and night everyday.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood recently told IANS in an interview: "You won't believe my number rings 24x7. I keep getting calls and messages also for PPE kits, ration etc."

The actor also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home. "I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens," he further said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

