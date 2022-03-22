People Said Kapil Sharma Was Over After His Drinking Problem: Bharti Singh Opens Up About TKKS Host

Bharti Singh has been friends with Kapil Sharma for years now. The comedians have collaborated many times, with Bharti appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show from time to time. She was also seen joining his family when he performed his Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. She’s been by his side through thick and thin and now, calls his abilities to bounce back from his lows as a ‘daring quality.’

The comedian, who is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was given a series of names in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan and asked about their daring qualities. The first on the list was The Kapil Sharma Show host. Bharti did not shy away from praising him. While she pointed out that there were many who thought Kapil was finished owing to his drinking problem, the actor-comedian bounced back and how!

“He never gave up. There were several ups and downs in his life but he didn’t give up. People had said, ‘Khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe pe pad gaya, ab comedy khatam.’ But even today, he is running a show on his own and whether it is Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Farah Khan, everyone wants to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show," she said in the interview.

Kapil battled alcoholism for a brief period. According to a Bollywood Hungama report in 2018, Kapil had enrolled in an Ayurvedic ashram in Bangalore for a complete detoxification programme. Kapil has also spoken about battling depression in the past. Speaking on Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest last year, Kapil said, “My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it… Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe (Bless those papers who wrote ‘Kapil Sharma is a victim of depression’. That’s when I realised what had happened to me’)."

As for Bharti, the comedian has been busy with work and in the preparation of motherhood. Bharti is due this April.

