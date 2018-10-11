People Should Not Work With Hrithik Roshan As Well, Says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says that the film industry shouldn’t work with Hrithik Roshan.In an interview with Zee news, she said, “Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don’t behave well with women. They assault them, harass them. They should also be punished. People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished... I am referring to Hrithik Roshan people should not work with him as well.”This is next in the line of Kangana’s fiery statements against Hrithik. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Hrithik put out his ‘silly ex’ tweet in 2016. The two have worked together in films like Kites and Krrish 3. They got closer during the shooting of Krrish 3, but later drifted apart.Kangana, recently, gave her support to the #MeToo movement in India when she talked about her Queen director Vikas Bahl. She accused Vikas of sniffing her hair and making her uncomfortable.Many Bollywood celebrities including Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath have been accused of sexual harassment.Taking a firm stand against cases of alleged sexual harassment in the film industry, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently sent notices to Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath. The Federation also announced to stop working with these people if they fail to respond to the notices.