People Talk About How OTT is Different from Movies, But It Isn't, Says Viineet Kumar Singh

Viineet Kumar Singh, who is all set to make his web debut with Netflix’s forthcoming spy drama Bard of Blood, says shooting for web shows is no different from filming movies.

Talking about it, he told Mid-Day, "It (Bard of Blood) is my chance to showcase my work to the audience in 190 countries. I am here because of my love for acting. From Benaras to Mumbai, my journey has been to pursue my passion.”

“People talk so much about how OTT is different from movies, but honestly, it isn't. It's shot with the same vigour. The best thing is that the medium allows an actor to delve deeper into his part and have a larger character arc," he added.

Viineet, who catapulted to fame after essaying the role of a struggling boxer in Mukkabaaz last year, will play Veer Singh on the show, a spy deployed Balochistan on a rescue mission.

The seven-episode Netflix India Original, based on Bilal Siddiqi's 2015 bestselling book of the same name, has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood will premiere on Netflix on September 27.

