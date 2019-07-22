People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami

Gautami, Ram Kapoor’s wife, says there was a time when people would think that his Bade Achhe Lagte Hai co-actor Sakshi Tanwar was his wife in real life and would give her weird looks when they’d see her with him.

Notably, Ram and Sakshi featured as a married couple on Sony’s blockbuster show. Talking about it, Gautami told Times of India, “There was a phase when fans thought that Sakshi Tanwar was his real wife, during the Bade Acche Lagte Hain times and that was quite amusing. When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi.”

“But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ram—who is known for his work in television and films like Udaan, Student of the Year, Baar Baar Dekho and LoveYatri, recently made news for his drastic weight loss. He shared before-and-after pictures of himself on social media, which went viral in no time with fans and well-wishers congratulating him.

On his dramatic transformation, Gautami said, “With Ram, when he decided to do it, he went for it. He is a foodie so, for him to do this, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not supplemented and it is going fit completely in a natural way.”

