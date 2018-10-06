English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Took Some Time to Realize That I'm a Good Actor: Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan said when he started off, people would call him a 'chocolate boy' and they didn't talk about his acting.
Varun Dhawan enthralls the audience during a meet and greet session organised at EmQuarties Mall in Bangkok. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Actor Varun Dhawan, enjoying the success of his recently released Sui Dhaaga, has said that people took some time to realize that he is a good actor.
Varun Dhawan was interacting with media at the success meet of Sui Dhaaga along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Raghuveer Yadav, Yamini Das and Sawan Tank on Friday in Mumbai.
Varun has worked in critically acclaimed films such as Badlapur and October. Post-Sui Dhaaga, there is a talk of him becoming a strong contender for National Film Awards for his impressive performance in the film.
Talking about the audience's changing perspective towards him over the years, Varun said, "I don't know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit funny until now."
He said when he started off, people would call him a 'chocolate boy' and they didn't talk about his acting. "They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me," he said.
"I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that's what matters to me," said the actor.
'Sui Dhaaga' is based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries.
Since its release, Sui Dhaaga has managed to collect Rs.62.50 crore in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore figure combining domestic and international markets.
On the success of Sui Dhaaga, Varun said, "It's a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciate your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man."
Varun Dhawan will be seen in Dharma Productions Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.
It is scheduled to release on April 19 next year.
Varun Dhawan was interacting with media at the success meet of Sui Dhaaga along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Raghuveer Yadav, Yamini Das and Sawan Tank on Friday in Mumbai.
Varun has worked in critically acclaimed films such as Badlapur and October. Post-Sui Dhaaga, there is a talk of him becoming a strong contender for National Film Awards for his impressive performance in the film.
Talking about the audience's changing perspective towards him over the years, Varun said, "I don't know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit funny until now."
He said when he started off, people would call him a 'chocolate boy' and they didn't talk about his acting. "They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me," he said.
"I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that's what matters to me," said the actor.
'Sui Dhaaga' is based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries.
Since its release, Sui Dhaaga has managed to collect Rs.62.50 crore in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore figure combining domestic and international markets.
On the success of Sui Dhaaga, Varun said, "It's a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciate your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man."
Varun Dhawan will be seen in Dharma Productions Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.
It is scheduled to release on April 19 next year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...