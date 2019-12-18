People Who Carry Out Such Heinous Crime, Must Get Strictest Punishment: Rani Mukerji on Nirbhaya Case

Actress Rani Mukerji has called for "the strictest punishment" for the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict soon on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four death-row convicts, seeking a review of the 2017 apex court judgment upholding his death sentence in the matter.

"In my opinion, the rapists or people who carry out such heinous crime, must get the strictest punishment. When a rape victim loses her life, and the kind of trauma that her family goes through is incomparable. These perpetrators deserve brutal punishment. They are not worthy of being forgiven," said Rani.

The actress was speaking at the success event of her recently released Mardaani 2, in which she reprised her role as crime branch inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the film, Rani's character Shivani investigates a brutal rape of a young woman in Kota.

The film, which opened to positive response on December 13, has been witnessing a good run at the box office. The collection of Mardaani 2 is recorded at an estimated Rs 21 crore till now.

"The response has been great. It's very important that we bring this message out to the whole country that women need to be strong. I'm extremely happy that our aim of 'naari shakti' (women empowerment) has reached across so many women of the country. The fact that girls are coming out of the theatres and feeling empowered is the best, most heartening response," the actress said.

Rani said Mardaani 2 brings the undying spirit of female police officers to the forefront that other Bollywood cop dramas have so far failed to do.

"In our film industry, we get to see a lot of male cop stories where they play larger-than-life characters. So, Mardaani is a small effort to show our women police officers in the best and most courageous light. Because they truly deserve to be in the mainstream and focus," she added.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is the second installment of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani, which was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.