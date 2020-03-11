People Would Laugh at Me, Saying 'She Will Come Back on TV': Angrezi Medium Star Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan was not taken seriously when she first time dared to express her desire to work in films. She was rather called 'crazy' and told to continue what she was doing-- daily soaps.

A lot of people around me thought that I would never make it to the films, Radhika tells us. "They would say, 'Are you mad? Earn money in TV.'"

Radhika was an immensely popular face on the Indian television before she got into Bollywood, thanks to her hit show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, wherein she played the role of Ishaani.

"Even before my first show got over, I was offered three new shows, and an insane amount of money. So the people around me would say, 'Earn money in TV at least for two-three years and buy a house for yourself.'

"But I stood firm on my decision and they would laugh at me, saying, 'Do you think you'll make it (in films)?' I told them, 'Shah Rukh (Khan) has made it; Sushant (Singh Rajput) has made it.' But they would have that smirk on their face that 'she will come back on TV,'" says Radhika, who has quickly established herself as one of the most promosing stars in Bollywood.

It was her unhindered belief in herself that she was able to accomplish what she always dreamt about. She says, "I was given the choice between security and my dream and I chose my dream because I believed in it. I didn't care if anyone believed in it or not."

Radhika, who made her film debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, says the switch from TV to films wasn't tough for her as she was well versed with the difference between working in the two mediums.

"I never saw myself in the role of a typical Hindi serial bahu," she says. "Hence, I don't think people saw that thing in me. I understood very well that it (films) was a very different medium of acting and you cannot do what you do in television.

"When people watch TV, they watch it while cutting vegetables or taking care of their kids. When they go to watch a film, they are made to sit in a closed room, and their focus is on such a huge screen that even if an actor blinks, they will notice that. So, I couldn't do what I used to do on television and I understood that really well. Whenever I gave auditions, I kept all these things in mind," she says.

Ask if Bollywood was welcoming, Radhika says, "It was for me; I won't say that in terms of box office success neither will I say that nepotism doesn't exist, but I feel that there's work for everybody. So many things are being made. In the sky, every star can shine.

"Yes, they (star kids) are privileged and they get a start, but what after that? I never pulled myself, saying, 'Radhika, you won't get this thing because these people (star kids) exist.' I know they exist but I will give my 100 per cent and at least ask for an audition and work on my craft. It's all about that. We all can shine together," she adds.

Radhika is currently gearing up for the release of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which marks the comeback of Irrfan after he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment.

In the film, Radhika plays Irrfan's daughter, Tarika, who aspires to study in London. The actress says sharing the screen space with Irrfan was a dream come true for her.

"It didn't sink in when I was shooting. It didn't sink in after that as well. But when I saw the last 10 seconds of the trailer, where names of all the actors are introduced, I started crying. For me that moment was like, 'I'm living my dream.' It just hit me, so much so that I was inconsolable. I felt I couldn't be more grateful," she says.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey.

"I'm so much in gratitude right now. It was such a learning experience for me because they all were institutions in themselves. I would just observe them on the sets and learn so much from them. I was grasping every little thing I could. I had so much fun shooting with them. We all have put in our heart and soul into this film and I just hope it touches people's hearts as well," she says.