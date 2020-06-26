People Would Laugh When You Explain What Ant-Man Does, Says Paul Rudd

Marvel Cinematic Universe films have made several actors household names globally. One actor whose portrayal of a superhero in the MCU was much loved was Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man in two stand-alone ventures and also featured in Avengers universe of movies from the Marvel Studios.

Now, during a live interaction with fellow series actor Chris Evans on Variety's Actors on Actors series, Rudd was questioned, "Playing Captain America obviously comes with pressure because he is so well known, I didn't know Ant-Man as well. Is there pressure trying to bring a character that you kind of get 'it's not one of the names, it's not Superman, you know what I mean, it's not like Batman'. Was there any pressure to say alright this is going to be a franchise? It's not like a supporting character. It's a stand alone movie. Is there pressure to take a character that's one of the lesser known comic book characters and make sure you can be on the level of what Marvel has come to expect?"

Responding to Evans' question, Rudd said, "There's pressure in every single movie you are making in this world. And how much you really let it affect you is the key. I figured there's probably just pressure entering the Marvel universe and this film canon that is so popular with so many people around the world. So you don't want to be the weak link. To take a character like Ant-Man which very few people knew was.. people would think and ask me what does Ant-Man do. And I would go like 'he can shrink to the size of an ant and he can also control ants, talk to ants' and people would laugh when you explain what the character does and it was me playing it which is not like I am not the first guy people will think of when it comes to playing a superhero. So you want to be accepted and you want to make a superhero that was a regular person and the whole world of it seemed overwhelming. There's also a pressure as you know that many people who do know a lot about Ant-Man, in fact might know everything about Ant-Man. These characters are very important to many people and you want to treat them with respect."

