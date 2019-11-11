Take the pledge to vote

People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was named Action Movie Star of 2019, while Noah Centineo won Comedy Movie Star of 2019.

IANS

November 11, 2019
The Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers Endgame has been named Movie Of 2019 at People's Choice Awards this year. Avengers Endgame was in contention with Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs And Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Us and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers Endgame also took the award for Action Movie Of The year. The Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things took home the honor of Show Of 2019 and also Drama Show Of The year, reports deadline.com.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. won the trophy for Male Movie Star while Zendaya was declared Female Movie Star. She also won the awards for Drama TV Star of 2019 award. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse won the Male TV Star award while Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown won Female TV Star of the year.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was named Action Movie Star of 2019, while Noah Centineo won Comedy Movie Star of 2019. Other winners at the gala included Murder Mystery, which won Comedy Movie, and After in the Drama Movie category.

Among television awards, The Big Bang Theory won Comedy Show while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon picked up The Nighttime Talk Show trophy. Keeping Up with the Kardashians was declared Reality Show Of The Year.

The Voice coach and musician Gwen Stefani was chosen for the Fashion Icon award this year, while singer P!nk was given the 2019 People's Champion award. The Morning Show star and Friends icon Jennifer Aniston was honored with People's Icon award.

The award ceremony was hosted on Sunday in Santa Monica.

