People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: John Legend Jovially Passes Mantle on to Michael B. Jordan

People crowned actor Michael B. Jordan as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. The title was given to singer John Legend last year. The 2019 winner gracefully passed the torch on to his successor by congratulating him. The 2019's Sexiest Man Alive seemed more than happy for Jordan picking up the amazing title. The singer took to Twitter and thanked the current title holder as he himself can now be carefree. Legend explained that he can now continue gaining the extra quarantine weight without any pressure and in peace. He had also quipped about himself being the former world’s sexiest man alive.

"Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain," quipped Legend via his post on the micro-blogging site.

Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain. https://t.co/Kt0v5AdTMd — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 18, 2020

Jordan, who seems to be evidently delighted for being named as the year’s Sexiest Man Alive, expressed his reaction in a video released by People Magazine. He extensively detailed his feelings on receiving the title and called the moment entertaining. Jordan said that he enjoys being given the amazing label.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the cover of the latest issue of the magazine and wrote, “My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy!”

Legend, on being honoured with the Sexiest Man Alive Title by People, had made a joke on himself at the time during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. On learning about the newly minted title, he humbled saying the title was a little unreasonable. He also mentioned that it might be cool for others but not for people who really know him. Legend jovially stated when he held the title in 2019, those close to him often passed jabs at him.