Permission to Dance Surpasses 400 Million Views on YouTube, Becomes BTS' 16th Music Video to Cross the Milestone

South Korean band BTS is one of the indomitable music groups in the world that are supported by millions of fans from around the globe. The septet has a strong influence on social media, hence it should come as no surprise that their recent single Permission To Dance has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.

According to a report by Soompi, the milestone was crossed earlier on Monday at approximately 4:50 a.m. KST (1:20 am IST). The music video by the septet: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V surpassed the milestone just over five months and 10 days since it was released earlier this year. The music video was uploaded on HYBE Label’s YouTube Channel on July 9 at 1 PM KST (9.30 am IST).

[#PTD400M] 21220 @BTS_twt 'Permission To Dance' Official MV has surpassed 400 MILLION views on YouTube! 💃🕺 This is BTS' 16th MV to reach this milestone. 🔗 (https://t.co/rc7wP1eSUZ) pic.twitter.com/zms9n3TVBv — BTS UPDATES⁷ | @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailyinfo) December 20, 2021

This is BTS’ 16th music video to surpass 400 million views on YouTube. Earlier music videos of BTS that have crossed the milestone include MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA, Fire, Dope, IDOL, Save Me, Boy With Luv, Not Today, Fake Love, Dynamite, Spring Day, Butter, Life Goes On, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima).

Earlier this month, BTS members concluded the Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles, United States. It was BTS’ first live audience concert in two years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the band was seen taking their hit song Permission To Dance to the virtual world. The K-pop superstars did an impromptu concert for YouTube’s ESCAPE2021 where they showed up as “Minecraft” versions of themselves for a surprise performance of their Billboard Hot 100 hits. BTS also performed on their other hit song Butter during the virtual concert.

The digital concert featured a vibrant pixelated stage, signature Minecraft aesthetics, with butter-yellow flooring and skies filled with heart-shaped hot air balloons as the septet took turns singing, dancing in synchronised choreography, and enthralling the virtual fans in attendance.

